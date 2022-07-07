HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has died following a drowning incident at Sand Hollow State Park in late June.

On June 25, around 11:35 a.m., park rangers were alerted to a possible drowning inside Sand Hollow State Park, near the jumping rocks area.

Witnesses say 20-year-old Juan Gasper Martin, of Milford, had been swimming in the area and then began struggling to keep his head above water, a press release states.

Friends, family, and bystanders were able to bring him out of the water and perform CPR until park rangers arrived.

Martin was transported to St. George Regional Hospital and on June 27, had not regained brain activity and was pronounced dead.

Officials say Martin was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident and is not believed to have been jumping from the rocks at the time of the incident.

The accident is still under investigation.

With the recreation season underway, park officials advise the public to always recreate with a buddy, wear a life jacket and helmets, and always let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return.