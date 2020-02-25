Utah man arrested for financially exploiting woman after bank employee becomes suspicious

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 60-year-old man is behind bars for financially exploiting woman after a bank employee became suspicious of illegal activity on a customer’s account.

According to arresting documents, the manager of a bank in Loa, Utah became suspicious after having a conversation with the victim during one of her visits to the bank.

The woman came in with Edward Alan Bahr to open a joint checking account linked to the woman’s account where she had deposited money from the sale of her home a year before. Soon after this, withdrawals from the woman’s account started.

In 2019, police arrested an individual for forging check’s on the woman’s account and was told Bahr was allegedly behind exploiting the woman and was continuing to take her money, approximately $40,000 to $50,000, documents state.

The woman said she had no idea Bahr was taking money from her account. She told police he agreed to be her caretaker and the money was only for her care and medical costs. The woman was angry Bahr had drained her accounts and when she confronted him about his use of her money, he threatened to have her placed in a care center, documents state.

A relative, who was with the victim when she was being interviewed with police, said there were drugs and paraphernalia inside the home that belonged to Bahr.

During a search, officials located financial records with the alleged victim’s name, approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, scales, several dangerous weapons, and a firearm.

Bahr, was booked into the Sevier County Jail on charges of second-degree felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamines) and three possession of a firearm by a restricted person. Bahr was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines) and 27 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; all misdemeanors.

Bail was set at $200,000.

