Utah man accused of killing wife aboard cruise ship in Alaska set to accept plea deal

JUNEAU, ALASKA (ABC4 News) – The St. George man accused of killing his wife while aboard a cruise ship in Alaska is planning on accepting a plea deal, according to court documents.

The notice of the intent to change the plea was filed on behalf of Kenneth Manzanares by his attorney Rich Curtner on Monday in Federal Court.

“The parties are in the process of finalizing the details of a plea, and

request a change of plea date in early November at a time convenient to the Court,” as stated in the document.

Manzanares was arrested after a homicide aboard the Emerald Princess Cruise Line was reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigations July 25, 2017.

Documents state 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares was killed after a domestic dispute with her husband while aboard the ship.

She had “a severe head wound and blood was spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces,” documents state.

Documents further noted security officers observed blood on the hands and clothing of Kenneth Manzanares.

A witness told the FBI that when he entered the room he saw the victim on the floor covered in blood. The witness asked Kenneth what happened he answered: “She would not stop laughing at me.”

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

