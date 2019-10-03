Utah Highway Patrol seizes more than 2,000 illegal THC vaping cartridges in Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Highway Patrol says it’s seeing unprecedented levels of drug dealers distributing THC vaping cartridges, following this weekend’s arrest of several men who were allegedly transporting thousands of them across state lines.

UHP troopers arrested Majed Ali Hassan, Naser Osman Moao, and Uridin Ahmed Sharif following a routine traffic stop around 7 p.m. along I-15 near Cedar City, according to court documents. All three men face felony charges of distributing a controlled substance.

A trooper pulled over an SUV after he noticed was driving too closely to another vehicle and noticed jars that looked like those sold at marijuana dispensaries. Investigators searched the car and found a bottle of oxycodone, three glass jars containing marijuana, and 2,030 THC vaping cartridges, the documents state.

In 2019 so far, UHP Sgt. Nick Street said troopers have seized more than 40,000 THC vape cartridges, an unprecedented amount compared to 2016, 2017, and 2018. Street said a single cartridge’s street value is about $40, so authorities have seized at least $1.2 million across the state’s freeways.

Tuesday, the Utah Department of Public Safety released its 2018 Crime In Utah Report. In the report, UHP accounted for about 8,200 drug and narcotic offenses, an increase of nearly 600 violations since 2017.

Street said the increase is due to troopers cracking down on drug pushers in an area where they were targeting a vulnerable population: the Rio Grande area of Salt Lake City.

“The numbers are higher because we’re out there seizing more,” said Street.

Street calls the area near Cedar City along I-15 a drug corridor, where many dealers are reportedly moving drugs from south of the nation’s border towards the east or distributing them throughout Southern Utah and the rest of the state.

