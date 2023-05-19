JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man was arrested on Thursday after Utah Highway Patrol found thousands of dollars of counterfeit money.

Nathan Charles King, 26, was arrested Thursday morning, May 18, on 10 counts of possessing forgery writing.

According to charging documents, King was pulled over for speeding in Juab County just south of Nephi. After he was pulled over, a UHP officer reported in the probable cause that he noticed the odor of marijuana coming from marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle.

The officer found a bundle of cash that was located underneath the passenger seat. According to the probable cause, the cash material was inconsistent, and several of the serial numbers were the same.

There were approximately 106 counterfeit $100 bills. According to King, he was given the money for a vehicle he sold. Further investigation will be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations.

King will remain in Juab County Sheriff’s Office awaiting further charges and the possibility of bail.