Utah Fire and Rescue Academy hosts nearly 900 firefighters for ‘unparalleled’ hands-on experience at winter fire school

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – The Utah Fire and Rescue Academy is hosting its 21st annual winter fire school in St. George this weekend.

For firefighters in rural communities of Utah hit the hardest by an ongoing firefighter shortage, fire officials say the event may be giving them the only training they’ll receive all year.

Nearly 900 students from Utah fire departments, including firefighters from Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, even Washington, and Alaska, have the opportunity to gain unparalleled hands-on experience Friday and Saturday.

More than 100 fire departments from around the state are participating, learning from nationally recognized instructors.

Firefighters ABC4 News spoke with say they have one common trait: a passionate drive to serve their communities, adding the camaraderie they’re feeling is “powerful.”

Sunshine Manning, Washington State Firefighter

“You can hear chainsaws in the background as they’re cutting up roofs,” Washington State firefighter Sunshine Manning said. “It’s way more than just going in and putting out fires. Just the amount of knowledge and experience that’s here at this academy is really incredible.”

Instructors are offering more than 100 classes, including live firefighter training, vehicle extraction, K-9 assisted arson investigating, incident management, and many more. Educators say their ideal outcome of this year’s winter fire school is to highly educate seasoned firefighters while recruiting much-needed volunteers.

“The need for EMS and the need for fire goes up astronomically as you can see in all the different states including the state of Utah that we’ve seen this last year,” Utah Fire and Rescue Academy instructor Tyler Bowman said. “We love to get people to come out and serve the communities and the cities they live in.”

Utah fire officials say volunteers make up 70 percent of their departments and fire seasons continue to become more extreme, coinciding with a drastic decline in recruitment in recent years. Rural firefighters say their towns are hit the hardest — so staying up to date on all the latest techniques is essential — and so is working together effectively.

“You’re all wearing bunker gear and you’re all wearing helmets with packs,” Manning said. “People put their egos out the door and we just have a lot of fun. It’s awesome.”







