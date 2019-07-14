Utah driver who hit transit bus, arrested for suspicion of DUI, police say

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The driver of a Jeep Commander is in custody after crashing into the back of a parked transit bus Saturday morning, according to a Probable Cause Statement.

Officers said they were called to the crash on Bluff Street just north of the Sunset Boulevard intersection around 8 a.m. after the suspect, Jordan Garcia’s Jeep ran in to the rear of a SunTrans bus.

Witnesses told police that Garcia fled the scene after the crash but was quickly apprehended by police near the Dixie Red Hills Golf Course, the PC stated.

Officials said when they made contact with Garcia, the detected a strong smell of alcohol on him and his eyes were swollen and bloodshot.

Police say Garcia didn’t seem to remember the accident when they spoke to him.

Garcia was arrested, transported to the hospital, but then released and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County on suspicion of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, possession of drugs, and improper lane travel, according to police.

The collision caused extensive damage to both the bus and the Jeep each damage estimated at about $1500, according to the PC statement.

There were no reported injuries to the bus driver or passengers.

