BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old child has been found after going missing in an unincorporated area of Beaver County, according to the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, October 28 at approximately 7 p.m., a boy, 3, was reported missing out of an area west of Milford, Utah.

Authorities say the area is “rugged” and the child was unfamiliar with the area.

Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Beaver County Search and Rescue responded to the area to search for the missing child. The Department of Public Safety and the Division of Wildlife Resources also assisted in the investigation.

The child was reportedly found Saturday morning and is in good condition.

No further information is currently available.