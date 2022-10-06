ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The driver of a pickup truck is in critical condition after a rollover crash left him unresponsive and lying on top of an active power line in Littlefield, Arizona on Tuesday.

Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Department confirmed with ABC4 that the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. When first responders arrived, they say they found a 34-year-old man had been ejected from his Dodge pickup truck near Lonestar Road in Littlefield.

Officials from Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Department said the man was found unconscious and unresponsive and laying on top of an active power line beneath the truck.

The powerline was reportedly protected by a plastic covering, preventing the man from being electrocuted.

The man was air lifted from the scene in Littlefield to a hospital in Utah to be treated.