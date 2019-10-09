UHP troopers seize nearly 130 lbs of meth during traffic stops

Southern Utah

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Trooper confiscated nearly 130 lbs of meth during two traffic stops near Cedar City earlier this week.

According to a tweet by Utah Highway Patrol, troopers believe the drugs were possibly bound for distribution in Utah.

