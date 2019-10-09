UHP troopers seize nearly 130 lbs of meth during traffic stops

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Trooper confiscated nearly 130 lbs of meth during two traffic stops near Cedar City earlier this week.

According to a tweet by Utah Highway Patrol, troopers believe the drugs were possibly bound for distribution in Utah.

Earlier this week, Troopers made 2 traffic stops on I-15 near Cedar, one for speed and one for following too close. The result of those stops was nearly 130 lbs of meth seized. We're investigating the likelihood that some of it was bound for distribution within Utah. Great work! pic.twitter.com/PBtcfQNAae — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) October 9, 2019

