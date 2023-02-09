CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Highway Patrol troopers rescued a dog pinned under a pickup truck last Saturday, Feb. 4, in Iron County.

“Sarge” and his family visited the troopers on Thursday, Feb. 9, to report the happy news: He is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden, a 16-year-old was driving a pickup truck on a dirt road near Old Highway 91 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle unexpectedly rolled over.

Sarge, previously lounging on the back of the truck, became pinned halfway underneath the vehicle. He was potentially being crushed to death, officials said.

Luckily, a UHP trooper was just down the road and quickly came to the rescue. He grabbed a tire jack to lift the truck up and got Sarge out. The dog was reportedly not breathing when it was pulled out from the truck, but the trooper managed to resuscitate it in no time.

All animal hospitals in the area were closed, so troopers coordinated to drive Sarge down to a vet hospital in St. George to get checked out.