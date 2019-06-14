Two Utahns die in last month from vehicle-horse collisions

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Thursday, a person died after their vehicle crashed into a horse along Interstate 15.

That death marks the second in our state in less than a month involving a horse in the road and a deadly crash.

“This is definitely a coincidence,” said Sgt. Lawrence Hopper with Utah Highway Patrol.

Animal-vehicle collisions aren’t uncommon, he says — but usually, it’s not a horse.

“Whether it’s a deer, or elk, or sometimes a moose, but very rare is it a horse. And even more rare is it when people die from those strikes,” said Hopper.

Back in May, a woman died when the vehicle she was in struck a horse crossing SR 198.

“They’re supposed to be in their pastures, it’s the owner’s responsibility to keep them in the pasture,” said Hopper, who said both incidents are still under investigation.

The message? Drive the speed limit and be prepared to brake — not swerve — for wildlife.

“The faster you’re traveling, the longer it’s going to take you to react to something in front of you, and the longer the distance is going to be you needed to stop,” said Hopper.

“And wear your seat belt — always wear your seat belt.”