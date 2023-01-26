SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Two hikers were rescued after being stranded in freezing temperatures for more than 24 hours in a remote part of Zion National Park over the weekend.

Neither of the hikers was injured. However, one hiker was reported as “dangerously hypothermic” and was taken to a hospital. That hiker is now reportedly in stable condition.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Zion National Park received a call on Saturday, Jan. 21 saying the hikers were overdue to return home. The two attempted the Subway route hike from the top down on Friday, Jan. 20, but did not return as planned.

A response team of Zion rangers and a helicopter crew from the Utah DPS went in search of the hikers, utilizing Forward-Looking Infrared on the helicopter to find them.

Once located, a rescue specialist was lowered and assisted in hoisting the hikers into the helicopter. In a video of the rescue, the specialist can be seen checking on the two hikers, ensuring there were no injuries while the helicopter crews lined up the chopper to hoist the hikers out of the tight ravine.

“We dedicate a lot of time and training to be prepared for any situation that we may face,” said Utah DPS Chief Pilot Luke Bowman. “Although we cannot train for every scenario, the crew was well-prepared for this mission and did an outstanding job evaluating the situation and coming up with a way to overcome the difficulties of this particular rescue.”

In order to reach the rescue, the hikers, who were equipped to deal with ice and snow, could be seen chipping away at ice buildup in freezing water. The conditions prompted Rangers to remind hikers of quickly changing conditions and freezing temperatures.

“Winter conditions create an extremely challenging rescue environment,” said Zion Chief Park Ranger Daniel Fagergren. “Currently, many of our canyons drop to sub-zero temperatures at night, streams and pools are iced over and deep snow covers the trails at higher elevations. When you visit, you need to understand and be prepared for the conditions you might face here.”

While this rescue had a happy ending, Fagergren said these kinds of rescue operations are dangerous and they don’t all end with a happy ending.

Hikers are encouraged to plan ahead and properly prepare before visiting the park. Ask a ranger what to expect, don’t take risks, and use free resources such as the NPS app to familiarize yourself with conditions before visiting the park.