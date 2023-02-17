IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two inmates at the Iron County Jail overdosed on fentanyl a day after they were arrested on drug-related charges earlier this month, according to recent police records.

According to the affidavit, video surveillance footage shows an inmate passing something to a cell housing Anthony Haddad, 30, and his brother, Michael Haddad, 21, on Feb. 4. They overdosed on the same day around 1:40 p.m.

The two men were arrested a day before when Utah Highway Patrol troopers pulled them over for alleged retail theft and later discovered a large amount of illegal drugs in their motor home.

The inmate later admitted to law enforcement that he traded prison goods for fentanyl with the brothers, the probable cause document says.

On Feb. 7, Anthony Haddad, also known as Samer Haddad, was allegedly caught by an officer for trying to pass suspected fentanyl to his brother. The drug was confiscated. A search on Anthony Haddad yielded two more bags of fentanyl, police say.

The brothers were reportedly taken to Cedar City Hospital for an X-Ray to ensure they were not hiding any illegal drugs. Anthony Hadded allegedly admitted at the hospital that he was the one who smuggled the fentanyl into the facility and traded it with another inmate.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is charging Anthony Haddad with one additional count of first-degree possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Anthony Haddad was initially arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, forgery, false personal info with intent to be another actual person, and prohibited use of identification card.

Michael Haddad was initially arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice.