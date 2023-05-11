WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police discovered large amounts of drugs in their vehicle, including heroin hidden inside a child booster seat.

Carlos Alberto Perez, 44, and Karl Kephart, 50, were charged with possession with intent to distribute, a 2nd-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, May 9, Utah Highway Patrol pulled them over for illegal window tint on their vehicle. During their contact with Perez, UHP said they became suspicious of criminal activity. Perez initially appeared to give consent to search the vehicle, but the passenger, Kephart, who was also the registered owner, denied consent.

UHP was able to search the vehicle after their K9 did a sniff test and indicated there were drugs. According to the arrest record, the officer discovered methamphetamine in the center console and a drug pipe.

After further investigation, the officer discovered approximately 5.8 pounds of heroin that were concealed inside a child booster seat in the rear of the vehicle. According to the arrest record, the packaging was consistent with the distribution of narcotics.

Perez and Kephart were booked into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Their initial appearance is scheduled for May 12 at the Fifth District Courthouse in St. George, Utah.