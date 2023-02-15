LEEDS, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol arrested two men in Washington County after reportedly finding 50 pounds of meth in their car during a routine traffic stop.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, when a UHP trooper stopped a car for a window tint violation, according to charging documents. During the traffic stop, the trooper talked to both the driver, Jose Manuel Jimenez Ortiz, 37, and the passenger, Carlos Otoniel Galvez Martinez, 28.

The trooper reportedly became suspicious of secret illicit activity after Ortiz and Martinez allegedly gave him conflicting information. Neither Ortiz nor Martinez was reportedly able to provide the trooper with U.S. identification as well.

Ortiz allegedly gave the UHP trooper consent to search his vehicle, which was when about 50 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was discovered. The trooper reported finding the meth in plastic baggies inside cardboard boxes inside the trunk.

“The contraband, from my training and experience, was being transported in a manner clearly consistent with narcotic smuggling and distribution,” wrote the trooper in the charging documents.

In addition to the meth, the trooper allegedly found marijuana on Martinez as well as more marijuana in the car as well.

Both Martinez and Ortiz were arrested and face charges of distribution of a controlled substance (second-degree felony), possession of a schedule I/II/Analog drug (Class A misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class B misdemeanor).

Martinez also faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.