BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – A man and woman were killed after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way car on I-15 in Beaver County on Sunday night.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, near mile marker 109. According to UHP, a man driving a Ford Escape was traveling northbound in southbound lanes while a woman in a Ford Focus was traveling southbound. The man crashed head-on with the woman in the left southbound lane.

Both drivers were reportedly killed on impact.

An investigation assisted by the Major Crash Investigation Team and the State Bureau of Investigation is currently ongoing. Law Enforcement officials suspect the man in the Ford Escape was impaired at the time of the crash.

No other information has been provided.