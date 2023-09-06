ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) — Two people have died after their van rolled over while driving along SR-130 near Enoch.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, a White Ford Econoline van was driving northbound on the state road when it began drifting into oncoming traffic. The van sideswiped a farm implement being towed by a tractor before continuing down the southbound lanes and “impacted a pickup truck.”

The impact caused the van to overturn and come to rest on the shoulder of the road. Utah Highway Patrol said two occupants inside the fan suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol did not disclose the identities of the two killed, including names, ages, or genders.

SR-130 was impacted and closed for several hours and traffic was rerouted to secondary roadways during the investigation of the crash.

No additional details have been provided.