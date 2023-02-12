WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people died in a wrong-way crash on I-15 Sunday, Feb. 12, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Quincey Breuer, UHP, says the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning. A driver reportedly entered I-15 Northbound at Exit 27 heading the wrong direction.

Breuer says that about five miles down the freeway, the wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another car heading northbound, the right direction.

Both drivers reportedly died on impact. Breuer says there were no additional passengers in either car.

UHP troopers closed the freeway for close to three hours following the incident.

Breuer says that impairment is being investigated as a possible factor on behalf of the wrong-way driver.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family members.

No further information is available at this time.