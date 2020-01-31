Two Chicago men behind bars, more than 2100 THC vaping cartridges seized on I-15 near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – Two Chicago men are behind bars after troopers seized more than 2100 illegal THC vaping cartridges during a traffic stop in Cedar City late Wednesday night.

ABC4 News met with Utah Highway Patrol officials and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation today, who said the drug bust demonstrates their commitment to cracking down on the illegal sale of THC vape devices that are dangerously targeting Utah’s youth and communities.

“Really the people that are praying on our children, on our homeless, on our community, we want to identify them and really be impactful,” Utah Department of Public Safety Captain Jared Garcia said.

Just before midnight, UHP troopers said they pulled over William Diaz and Manuel Alejandro Guzman Mendez after noticing the driver was speeding and failing to signal when changing lanes.

After smelling cannabis, law enforcement said they asked to search the vehicle, finding 2,149 THC vape cartridges and nearly four pounds of THC shatter, or marijuana extract. With the drugs heading out for the streets of Indianapolis, SBI agents said the street value is anywhere from $50,000 to $130,000.

Detectives said they’re now questioning both suspects being held without bail to determine the source of the narcotics.

“It’s invaluable because oftentimes we’re able to identify people that are not only involved in that initial crime that the trooper identified but also more serious crimes such as homicide, we often find people that fugitives, kids that are being trafficked,” said Garcia.

In recent months, investigators say they’ve learned criminals are using social media apps to target Utah’s youth and distribute narcotics— and want parents to be aware.

“It’s important to get an early intervention and put these kids in touch with the right resources so we can again prevent them from being involved in the criminal justice system and they can have successful lives moving forward,” said Garcia.

Troopers and agents said they seized more than 40,000 THC vaping devices in 2019, learning many suspects planned to distribute them here in Utah. SBI said it’s still investigating several cases that even turned up crimes involving possessing and selling illegal firearms.

