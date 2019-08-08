Newsfore Opt-In Form

Two arrested for allegedly stealing federal vehicle

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop uncovered, illegal drugs a weapon and identification that belonged to neither of the people in the car, officials said according to St. George News.

Police say Jackie Coughran and Donell Jordan are wanted from Begas while Jordan also has warrants for his arrest out of San Francisco.

The license plates on the van came up belonging to a federal vehicle, officials said according to St. George News.

Officers, however, were reportedly unable to determine if the plates belonged to the van or not because the VIN number was illegible.

Both Coughran and Jordan are being held in the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

