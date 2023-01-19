CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two big game animals were illegally killed in Beaver County during the 2022 hunting season and conservation officers with Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) are seeking information.

A female deer was reportedly found killed in the area of Big John’s Flat in Beaver County on Oct. 8. Conservation officers determined the deer had been shot and killed. According to DWR, at the time of the killing, they’re no hunts allowing the harvest of female deer, making it an illegal killing.

The other incident involved a branch-antlered bull elk that was found in the Indian Peaks Wildlife Management Area in Beaver County on Oct. 21. Conservation officers said the elk had been killed during the spike-only elk hunt in the area. Due to the elk having antlers that branched above its ears, it did not legally qualify as a spike elk and was illegal to hunt.

DWR Conservation Officer Brandon White said that individuals who poach big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from those who might otherwise be able to harvest the animal legally in the future.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killings of either the deer or the elk, or may have information on any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah is asked to report it to DWR conservation officers.

Reports can be made by calling 800-662-3337, texting 847411, through the UTDWR Law Enforcement App, or online through the DWR website.

According to DWR, a reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible.