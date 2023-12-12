HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A once-in-a-lifetime feat has become a twice-in-a-lifetime feat, and a high school principal has been elevated to Rockstar status – or at least is a lot more popular with students for winning them free pizza.

Hurricane High Principal Daniel McKeehan took to Instagram to issue a challenge to local Mountain Mike’s Pizza owner, Nic Lauritzen. The challenge: If he was able to sink a backward, half-court basketball shot then Mountain Mike’s Pizza would provide pizza to the entire student section at the next Tigers home boys’ basketball game.

Lauritzen watched in disbelief as McKeehan took and sunk the half-court backward shot, then issued his own challenge. If McKeehan could do it again he would bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to the next Girl’s home basketball game.

McKeehan took the court Friday night during the boys’ basketball game to answer the challenge. Rock Adams of Rock Shots Photography posted a video on Instagram where the announcer during halftime can be heard announcing shot number one. There was no need for any other shots, though, because McKeehan is seen mid-court, again, lining up and sinking a perfect, nothing but net, backward shot. Adams says the shot is amazing and he hopes everyone sees it.

Hurricane High Students stormed the court after the shot and the announcer can be heard yelling, “Are you kidding me?” It’s hard to tell if the students are more excited about the shot or the free pizza. One thing for sure is their principal could have had an alternate career in basketball but seems to be pretty happy winning pizza for his student body.