Turkey Farm Road Fire reaches nearly 12,000 acres, no evacuations in place

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The fireworks-caused Turkey Farm Road Fire has reached approximately 11,700 acres and is still 0% contained, fire managers confirmed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. No evacuations in place.

Fire crews say the blaze made significant runs throughout the day driven by wind and terrain. A Type 2 incident management team has been ordered to take command of the fire.

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the individuals responsible for starting the fire with fireworks. The suspects are believed to be three teenage boys seen driving in a white sedan on Cottonwood Rd. around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

