LEEDS, Utah (ABC4) — A truck crashed into a power pole in Leeds earlier this morning, Aug. 26, causing Main Street to be temporarily shut down, according to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue on Facebook.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue responded near 316 North Main Street to an accident involving a power pole. The driver of the truck that crashed into the pole sustained minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital, according to the fire department.

As a result of the crash, Main Street was shut down as Rocky Mountain Power worked to stabilize the damaged power pole.

