Troopers investigating fatal collision near Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers are currently on scene of a fatal collision near Juab County Monday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. when the driver of a Silver Ford passenger car was travelling northbound on US-89 at milepost 297 at the same time a semi hauling a single empty flatbed trailer was travelling southbound.

Troopers said the evidence on scene indicates the driver of the passenger car crossed the center line, striking the semi head on. The driver of the passenger car was killed on impact.

The driver of the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation.

This area of highway consists of a single northbound and single southbound lane, with guardrail on both sides and US-89 is expected to be closed in both directions for 2-3 hours.