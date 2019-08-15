Treatment center employee charged with child abuse after ‘throwing’ teen down

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after it was reported he had assaulted a teen in the residential treatment facility where he worked.

According to a probable cause statement, police said Antonio Ross-Jones was employed as a staff member at a local residential treatment center for boys.

An altercation occurred involving Ross-Jones and a 16-year-old juvenile male student.

Documents state the boy appeared to be thrown to the ground on two separate occasions while being held in a chokehold-style restraint. He was also ‘slammed’ against the countertop. The second time the student appeared to be thrown down, Ross-Jones said he was holding the student and just let him go.

The student hit his head on the tile flooring which resulted in 11 staples to the back of his head. The incident was captured on security footage which Ross-Jones narrated to officers as they watched it together.

The residential treatment center advised that Ross-Jones did not restrain the juvenile per the training provided. Ross-Jones admitted during the interview with police he could have asked for help and did not restrain as taught, according to documents.

Ross-Jones said he accepts responsibility for his actions, documents further state.

Ross-Jones was taken into custody and transported to Washington County Jail. He is facing one count second-degree felony child abuse.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

