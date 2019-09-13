Trails closed at Zion National Park

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) Debris slides have closed trails in Zion National Park.
Park officials reminded everyone the following trails are closed:
- Current trail closures: -Observation Point (East Rim from Weeping Rock) –
- Hidden Canyon -Upper Emerald Pools –
- Weeping Rock Trail and shuttle stop #7
The closures are due to rockfall and are indefinite.
For more information please visit the Zion National Park Website: https://t.co/1Vu3tQd4hg
