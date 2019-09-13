Trails closed at Zion National Park

Southern Utah
SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) Debris slides have closed trails in Zion National Park.

Park officials reminded everyone the following trails are closed:

  • Current trail closures: -Observation Point (East Rim from Weeping Rock) –
  • Hidden Canyon -Upper Emerald Pools –
  • Weeping Rock Trail and shuttle stop #7

The closures are due to rockfall and are indefinite.

For more information please visit the Zion National Park Website: https://t.co/1Vu3tQd4hg

