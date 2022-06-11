Utah (ABC4) – A timelapse video showing the Milky Way in the night sky at Zion National Park, Utah, was posted to Facebook by the US Department of Interior. The video shows the jagged peaks of the park’s Watchman mountain against the starry backdrop.

The department said it was recorded by park ranger Avery Sloss.

In 2021, Zion National Park became certified as an International Dark Sky Park, the National Park Service said. The certification, granted by the International Dark-Sky Association, “recognizes the exceptional quality of the park’s night skies.”

Credit: US Department of the Interior via Storyful