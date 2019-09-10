Three men arrested for breaking into 2 pharmacies in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Cedar City have arrested three suspects for allegedly breaking into two pharmacies early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release issued by Cedar City Police, Cedar Communications received a broken glass alarm just before 1 a.m. at the Township Pharmacy. Cedar City Officers responded and found a broken window but nothing obvious was taken.

While checking other pharmacies, three adult men, Zachary Sipe, 18, Levi Dronfield, 18, Gray Bastian, 20, were located in the area of Cedar Drug and Gift at approximately 1:47 a.m.

As the officer was speaking with the men, a description of the three suspects involved in the attempted burglary at Township Pharmacy was given, matching the three subjects the officer was speaking to.

Officers found a broken window at the Cedar Drug and Gift with blood on the glass and police observed one of the suspects had a small laceration on his hand.

The three men were detained and officers located a vehicle belonging to the suspects in a nearby parking lot.

During a search of the vehicle, police found marijuana, a scale, baggies and a large number of Xanax pills.

All three are facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief and Sipe faces two additional counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

