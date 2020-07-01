Three dead following crash on SR-18 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Three people are dead after a three-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Washington County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a black Cadillac SUV crossed over the center line and sideswiped a passenger car with solo female occupant. Troopers said the SUV then continued on the wrong side of the road and crashed head on with a Nissan containing an elderly couple.

The driver of Cadillac SUV and the elderly couple in the Nissan were killed in the crash. The female occupant of the passenger car was flown to the hospital in serious condition.

SR-18 is closed between The Legdes exit and Winchester Hills. Officials say it will be closed for an undetermined amount of time and ask that drivers avoid the area. Vehicles Northbound will be moved off SR-18 at The Ledges & southbound will be moved off at Snow Canyon State Park.