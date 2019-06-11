Newsfore Opt-In Form

The Narrows at Zion NP remain closed due to ‘high waters’

Southern Utah

by: Mercy Owusu

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Narrows at Zion National Park are closed due to high flow in the river, according to park officials.

The Narrows were closed last month due to spring snowmelt. National Park Service officials say the water level is coming down, but the public can expect closures for another 10 to 14 days.

The flow must be 150 Cubic Feet per Second (CFS) for 24 hours before officials say they can open the narrows again. They say the Riverside Walk is however still open.

Officials say the Upper Emerald Pools Trail, Hidden Canyon Trail and Observation Point (from Weeping Rock) are also closed due to rockfall and storm damage.

This is a developing story Updates will be posted as they become available.

