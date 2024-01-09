BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4) — A couple of visitors from Texas spent several hours stranded in the snow on a Utah Highway while visiting Bryce Canyon over the weekend after strong winds trapped their car in snow drifts.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (ICSSAR) Snow Team said the rescue started just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, after the call came in about the stranded couple on State Road 143.

The Rescue Team said the wind was blowing “very hard” during the rescue, reaching as high as 35 miles per hour. Snow kicked up into the air reduced visibility to only 10 inches and temperature dropped below five degrees with wind chill.

“We all don’t know where we are going – we can’t see,” said an ICSSAR team member in a video shared on social media before pointing out a road sign that passed by just inches from the vehicle he was in. “This is crazy stuff.”

The ICSSAR Snow Team originally sent four snowmobiles and a Can-Am utility vehicle outfitted with tracks for the rescue. However, as some snow drifts – which are small hills built by wind-blown snow – reached eight feet in height, the Can-Am was unable to reach the stranded Texans.

The snowmobile team was able to reach the stuck car and confirmed those inside were warm. The rental car they were driving also had enough fuel to stay running and keep the two warm and dry while the ICSSAR brought in reinforcements.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Snow Team carries out a rescue mission for a Texas couple stuck on a Utah Highway during low visibility windy conditions (Courtesy: ICSSAR)

A Snow Cat was called to break through the snow while the snowmobile team stayed with the Texans to ensure their safety. When the Snow Cat arrived, the two Texans were safely taken back to where they were staying in Brian Head. ICSSAR said the rescue operation was officially completed just after 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

“We want to remind everyone of the importance to have having enough supplies, coats, water and fuel for the vehicle when venturing out during the winter months, especially when you travel into the high country,” ICSSAR said in a press release. “Another reminder is to never separate from the vehicle or other members of [your] party.”

ICSSAR said because the Texas visitors planned ahead and stuck together, they were able to be safely rescued and returned home.