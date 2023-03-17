MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A Texas man was rescued off a sandstone wall in Moab after getting trapped part way up, Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) said Friday.

Rescue crews were called to the area of Cowskin Campground near Dewey Bridge just after noon on Monday to a report from a concerned father that his 25-year-old son was stuck on a sandstone wall. According to SAR teams, the initial report said the man was 300-500 feet up the cliff.

When crews arrived they discovered the man had “scrambled up a steep slickrock slope and slipped down to a small ledge, where he became stuck.” Crews estimated he was about 150 feet above the ground.

The sandstone was reportedly wet and slippery from recent rainfall and the Texas man’s shoes were not able to get traction while traveling downslope. SAR teams rigged a pick-off operation using technical rope equipment from the top of the mesa. One rescuer was lowered to the subject and helped the man before the two were lowered to the ground.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue used the opportunity to remind the public to wear appropriate footwear when out climbing and to not “go up what you can’t get down.”

“Slickrock often lives up to its name,” concluded Grand County Sheriff’s SAR.

A ranger from the Utah Bureau of Land Management and a Grand County Sheriff’s Deputy also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported from the incident.