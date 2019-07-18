Teenage boy dead after UTV crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A 13-year-old boy is dead after a UTV crash in the Sand Mountain OHV area adjacent to Sand Hollow State Park.

Park rangers said they responded to the sand dunes within the BLM Sand Mountain OHV area after reports of a UTV crash involving a family from Colorado at 2:45 p.m.

The teenage boy was a passenger in the UTV when the crash happened and officials said the boy was wearing his seat belt.

Officials said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The name of the boy has not been provided at this time.

