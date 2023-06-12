PIUTE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of a 16-year-old girl this past January.

On January 8, 2023, Francisco Aguilar, 17, reportedly shot and killed Jacqueline Nunez, 16, after she attempted to flee from his vehicle to get into a friend’s car.

On Monday, Aguilar pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, in the Piute County courthouse.

According to the charging documents, Aguilar shot Nunez as she was attempting to flee his vehicle in order to reach a vehicle that her friend was driving.

He then allegedly shot at Nunez’s friend, and at her vehicle, shattering the passenger window. Once Nunez’s friend fled, Aguilar walked to where Nunez was lying in the road and shot her again. She died on the scene.

Police have not identified a motive for the murder of Nunez. Aguilar, though 17, was charged as an adult for the murder and faces 25 years to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August 2023.