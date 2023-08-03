WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The body of a 15-year-old male who went missing on Thursday, Aug. 3, while paddleboarding in Sand Hollow State Park has been found, according to Utah Division of State Parks.

Landon Crook, 15, from South Jordan was paddleboarding near the South Beach area of Sand Hollow Reservoir around 10 a.m. when family members report he fell off the paddleboard and did not resurface, authorities say.

Those nearby began searching and called authorities for help who conducted an official search for the missing juvenile. They located his body several hours later around 12:30 p.m. in 25 feet of water.

The incident is under investigation at this time. Authorities report the water was relatively calm and warm, they also say he was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

“The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to Crook’s family and friends,” a press release said.

The Utah State Parks rangers conducted the search with help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Washington County Dive Team, Hurricane City Police Department, and the Division of Outdoor Recreation ROV Team.

Officials are cautioning the public to always wear helmets and life jackets and be prepared and hydrated while spending time outdoors.