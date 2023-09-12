HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A teenager was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash in Washington County early Tuesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden confirmed with ABC4 that a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was heading westbound on S.R. 59 toward Hurricane. Around 5:30 a.m., the truck passed another car going in the same direction.

Roden said as the truck moved back into its lane, it went off the road to the right. The truck then overcorrected back to the left and rolled.

Three of the four teenage boys in the truck were reportedly not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the truck during the crash. One was buckled and was kept in the car. A 16-year-old who was ejected suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The other three teenagers were taken to the local hospitals and suffered moderate to serious injuries, according to Roden. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Roden said there were intermittent closures to the S.R. 59 following the crash, but the crash was off the roadway and did not severely impact traffic.