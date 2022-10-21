CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Nicole Tanner, founder of Swig, a local drive-through soda-fountain chain, will be the featured speaker for Power In Pink, Cedar City’s 10th annual breast cancer awareness walk at West Canyon Park, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Tanner, a breast cancer survivor herself, will be sharing her experience at the 5K/1-mile walk. She stated on her website that her medical bills for cancer treatment were paid off by the donation of others, which inspired her to create Save The Cups, a fundraiser campaign that will help clear the medical bills of those who are fighting cancer.

“Nicole is a dynamic woman who is very generous in sharing the compelling story of her breast cancer journey and the life-saving importance of screenings,” said Donna Law, Power in Pink board member.

The event will begin from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. All proceeds of the walk will go toward individuals who are receiving treatment for breast cancer. The 5K/1-mile run is not timed and includes a remembrance walk where breast cancer warriors and survivors are remembered and honored.

“We are so pleased that for 10 years we have been able to raise funds from this event and provide assistance to ladies in our area that need help getting through the challenges of cancer treatment,” said Robyn Brown, one of the organization’s founders. “We find this an important time to recognize and cheer survivors and remember those who have lost their lives to this horrible disease.”

Cedar City Councilman Scott Phillips will be the master of ceremonies while Debra Stillman will provide the musical kick-off.

Breast cancer survivors can walk for free on Saturday. Registration fee is $35 for the general public and $15 for Southern Utah University students with a show of ID.