CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — SWAT was called in to a burglary-in-progress on Friday, March 3, according to the Cedar City Police Department.

Clinton Mat Marshall, 50, faces charges of aggravated burglary (first-degree felony), obstruction of justice (class A misdemeanor), and criminal mischief (second-degree felony).

Officers responded to an alarm at a local gas station shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw an older man with his shirt off and a green hat inside the store.

The gas station was closed, police say, and the front door was locked.

The man, later identified as Marshall, reportedly would not comply with officers and “was at the front desk moving things around and misplacing them.”

Police say Marshall “continued to be deceptive” and made his way back behind the register to continue moving items.

Officers reportedly saw a four-inch black knife in his right hand as he made his way back and barricaded himself in the store. At this point, SWAT was called in and Marshall eventually surrendered.

The manager of the gas station says that Marshall did an estimated $5,000 worth of damage to the store, “if not more,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Marshall was booked into the Iron County Sheriff’s Office on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.