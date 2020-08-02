SUV and fifth-wheel trailer destroyed in Cedar City rollover

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News, St. George News) – An SUV and fifth-wheel travel trailer were destroyed after a rollover on I-15 in Cedar City Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer told Cedar City News that the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on I-15 near exit 59 just after 3:30 p.m. when the trailer started to fishtail back and forth.

The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled off to the side of the freeway, coming to rest upside down. The trailer structure was completely ripped loose from its frame and torn to pieces, according to Cedar City News.

There was extensive damage to the SUV and trailer, but the occupants and two dogs were uninjured.

You can read the full report and see additional photos at Stgeorgeutah.com.