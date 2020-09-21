SUU going virtual for homecoming activities with ‘Stay at Homecoming’

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fall is upon us and with that comes a plethora of back to school events and activities that are having to be modified this year due to COVID-19. Southern Utah University is finding a unique way to still celebrate Homecoming by hosting a virtual event dubbed ‘Stay at Homecoming’ held the week of Sept. 21.

According to the university, annual events such as Forever Red and the Homecoming Parade will still take place but in a socially-distanced way. All alumni and community members will be asked to only participate in the events virtually.

“We love our alumni and our Cedar City community, but this year we are focusing on keeping our campus and community healthy,” Ron Cardon, director of alumni relations said on the university webstie. “All of us here wish to thank you for allowing us to give our students the best homecoming experience possible while following state of Utah health guidelines for physical distancing and contact tracing.”

Mr. & Miss SUU will be crowned on Tuesday and can be streamed live on the SUU Alumni’s Facebook page. People can also participate in a virtual 5k run at any time during the week as well. Participants for the run must register by Monday.

The Forever Red event will be streamed live on SUTV-9 on Sept. 25 from 8-10 p.m. The broadcast will include performances from four different stages and will highlight alumni accomplishments. Forever Red will conclude with a fireworks show.

The annual homecoming parade will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will feature shoebox floats decorated by students, alumni, and clubs. The parade can also be streamed on the alumni Facebook page.