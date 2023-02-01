ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a call about a woman’s body found in St. George on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

St. George Police responded to the area of 300 West St. George Blvd. at around 9 a.m. and found an unidentified woman who was “beyond help,” according to a press release.

Officials from the Washington Co. Attorney’s Office and Utah Medical Examiner’s Office also arrived and processed the scene.

The incident is being classified as a “suspicious death” until further information is gathered, including the autopsy report.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The call regarding the incident was reportedly about a “possible cardiac arrest,” and police are currently collecting video surveillance from neighboring businesses, speaking to employees, and processing evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident #23P002756.

No further information is available at this time.