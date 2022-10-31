ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has been taken into custody after police say she struck two cyclists participating in the Ironman event in Washington City while under the influence of illegal narcotics on Saturday morning.

The Washington City Police Department (WCPD) states that an officer was dispatched to the area of Telegraph Street and Slow Creek Lane shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 29 on reports of two bikers involved in the St. George Ironman having been hit by a car and injured to the point where one of them was struggling to breathe in agony.

Upon arriving on the scene, an officer with WCPD says that he observed both individuals to have sustained “serious bodily injuries.” The officer reportedly helped to provide patient care by applying a tourniquet, or a device used to stop excessive bleeding, to a victim that suffered a compound fracture on his right arm.

Due to the severity of their injuries, both victims were transported to St. George Regional Hospital.

WCPD states that the driver of the vehicle involved was identified as 68-year-old Diana Marie Linford.

In an interview with Linford, WCPD reports that she admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that morning, and to having illegal narcotics in her vehicle. Witnesses of the incident reportedly divulged that Linford also “failed to obey a flagger involved in the Ironman event causing the accident.”

After being transported to the WCPD, Linford was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRG), who reportedly found Linford to be under the influence of illegal narcotics.

Linford was ultimately booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on two Third Degree Felony charges of Negligently Operating a Vehicle Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and one Class B Misdemeanor charge of Failure to Obey a Flagger.