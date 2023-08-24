MINERSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — The suspect who assaulted a woman after appearing in the back seat of her car in July is still at large, according to the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office.

In a recent update on the case, Beaver County Sheriff Cody Black assured the public his office is still working on the case. Still, a month after the assault, the suspect has not been apprehended and the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office does not have any new information.

The investigation began on Sunday, July 23 when a woman called saying she had been assaulted in her car while on her way home from work. A man with a dark complexion reportedly appeared in the backseat of her car, wearing a face covering and dark clothing. The woman said the man was armed with a gun and a knife.

When deputies found the woman, they reported her being “extremely frightened, upset and injured.” She was eventually transported to Beaver Valley Hospital for care.

Deputies began an extensive search, utilizing a UHP helicopter, SWAT, and K9 units, however, they were unable to locate a suspect.

Now, Sheriff Black confirmed Beaver County Deputies have begun partnering with other local, state, and federal agencies to track down the suspect. Black said the process takes time and while they would like to have answers quickly, the Sheriff’s Office unfortunately doesn’t have any at this time.

“The safety of this community is top priority and Beaver County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to find this subject,” said Black. “Trust in us that if there is a concern for public safety we will do our best to inform you.”

Black reminds the public to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Anyone who sees something suspicious is encouraged to contact 911, especially if they find themselves in an emergency situation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 435-438-4862. Beaver County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to only call if they have information pertinent to the case.