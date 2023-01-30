IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect was taken to the hospital after being struck by gunfire by two Iron County officers on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Police say Iron County Sheriff’s Deputies and Enoch City Police Officers responded to the area of 4600 North and 4500 West after receiving reports of a suspicious person with a gun.

The suspect was allegedly non-compliant with officer’s commands when they arrived on the scene and would not exit their vehicle. During the altercation, officials say two officers fired their guns, injuring the suspect.

The suspect was treated on the scene by officers and was later life-flighted to St. George Regional Hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police did not disclose the suspect’s condition. No officers were reportedly injured.

According to officials, the Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force responded to the scene and is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.