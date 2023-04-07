ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) — An Enoch man who allegedly murdered his family, left a suicide note that included a statement about his wife, investigators reported Friday.

Michael Haight, 42, an insurance salesman, killed his wife, Tausha Haight, 40; her mother, Gail Earl, 78; and their five children ranging age 4-17. Investigators said Haight appeared to have killed himself after killing the other seven.

Officials found the following suicide note from Haight about his wife as they were investigating the incident. They reported that Tausha Haight had filed for divorce from Michael on Dec. 21, a few weeks before the tragedy.

“I have worked my whole life for the ideal of an eternal family. I have been an honorable good man who has tried to do my best to provide for my family,” Haight wrote.”I have never seen someone who is so intent on finding faults in others. I have tried helping but it generally backfires and I seem to always get blamed.”

Their family was active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; it is a majority religion in Utah. The Church does not condone murder, hatred, or violence.

“I would rather rot in hell than to put up with another day of this manipulation and control over me,” Haight wrote. “I’ve been complained [about] every step of the way that I work too much, put my church calling before my wife, and on and on and on. She has been so awful to me and my family for years[…] this is nonsense and I can’t handle it for one more day. We will not be a burden on society.”

This suicide note is vastly different from other information included in the 57-page investigative report released by the City of Enoch. Haight, not his wife, was described by his children, and community members interviewed post-tragedy as controlling and abusive.

