Students to return to SUU campus this fall

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Southern Utah University is joining other Utah universities in reopening this fall.

The campus moved to online learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but announced Wednesday students would be welcome back on campus for the Fall 2020 semester.

The university said they are working on a comprehensive plan that will be released later that will include social distancing plans, diagnostic testing, and contact tracing.

“This is a significant step in getting back to a sense of normalcy,” said SUU President Scott L Wyatt. “However, when students come to campus for the fall semester the on-campus experience will be slightly different. We’ll take precautions to protect our campus community. We all have a responsibility to protect each other. I can promise, though, we’ll still provide the atmosphere that makes SUU a great home away from home.”

SUU’s comprehensive reopening campus plan is under development and will be released at a later date. It will include implementation plans for social distancing, diagnostic testing and contact tracing.

Campus officials say they are following the guidance of local and state public health officials and are using the Utah Leads Together plan in implementing the guidelines to return to campus.

