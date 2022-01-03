Structure fire in Cedar City sends elderly man, officer to hospital

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A structure fire has sent an elderly man and a Cedar City Police Officer to the hospital Monday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a structure fire at 320 W 900 N. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that an elderly man was in the home at the time, a press release states.

An officer attempted to enter the home, but had to retreat due to the amount of smoke.

Cedar City Fire then deployed a fire suppression device to clear some of the smoke. The officer entered the home again and pulled the man out of the home, with the assistance of other officers.

Gold Cross provided medical help to the man and officer on scene.

The man was transported to the Cedar City Hospital where he would then be transported to another hospital. His condition is unknown at this time

The officer was released from Cedar City Hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

The incident is still under investigation.

