ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Police are asking residents to stay home temporarily if possible while they work to fix a power outage that has ‘knocked out’ the power to street lights at all the major intersections in St. George.

St. George Police say a significant crash has caused a power outage that is affecting traffic signals in all the major intersections in town, including Riverside, River Road, Mall, and Bluff St.

In addition to the power outage, there are currently nine crashes the police are working to respond to with at least five crashes causing injuries.

“So you can understand how important it is that you avoid these areas if possible, it’s important that you watch the road and not drive distracted while you’re going through these areas, and do your best to stay home if you can,” St. George Officer Tiffany Mitchell said.